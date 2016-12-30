Mountain Brook native now a Golden Domer at Notre Dame

Thirty-three-year-old Chip Long has been hired as the new offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, WBRC Sports has learned.

Long grew up in Birmingham and was a receiver and tight end at North Alabama, receiving Division II All-American honors in 2005.

His first coaching job was as a graduate assistant at Louisville (2006-07), working with the quarterbacks and receivers. He then moved to Arkansas, where he was a GA working with the tight ends from 2008-09.

Reports are saying Long will get a three-year deal to oversee the Irish offense. This past season at Memphis, Long directed the Tigers offense as the team’s OC as the nation’s No. 16 offense, averaging 39 points per game.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.