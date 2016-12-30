Top 10 WBRC News digital stories of 2016

Murders, an Amber Alert involving a 4-year-old girl, a toddler left in a hot car and a deadly plane crash were among the top local headlines on the WBRC News app and mobile website during 2016.

These were the top five stories from the WBRC News app:

1. Homewood PD: Female robbery suspect pulled gun on police before being fatally shot: A woman involved in a crime spree in Homewood on July 29 was shot to death by Homewood police officers at the Marathon gas station on West Valley Avenue. Police said she pulled a gun out of her purse, refused to cooperate with their demands to put it down, so officers fatally shot her. She was later identified as Amanda Page Bivens, a 40-year-old woman from Chattanooga, TN.

2. UPDATE: Police call toddler left in car 'a fighter': A 14-month-old girl who was left alone in a car for around three hours was alive and conscious when transported to Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham on July 21. The girl’s father told police he forgot the child was in the car, which was parked near a business on 1st Avenue and 24th Street South where he worked. Police said the car temperature reached around 160 degrees.

3. Plane crash in Tuscaloosa Co. kills 6 people: Three men and three women, four of them dentists from Mississippi, were killed when a small plane crashed on Aug. 14 into a park near the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport while trying to make an emergency landing. Everyone on board the plane was killed. The victims were later identified as Dr. Jason Farese and his wife Dr. Lea Farese, who left behind three children; Dr. Austin Poole and his wife Angie, who left behind five children; and Dr. Michael Perry and his wife Kim, who left behind three children.

4. AMBER ALERT: ALEA searching for missing 4-year-old girl: An Amber Alert was issued in Alabama for 4-year-old Rebecca Ann Lewis from Polk County, FL because investigators believed she may have been abducted by a man driving a vehicle with an Alabama tag. A nurse tech spotted Lewis and her suspected abductor, a former family friend man named West Wild Hogs, at a Memphis hospital and alerted security. Lewis was later safely reunited with her family and Hogs was arrested.

5. Coroner identifies body found in Walker County as missing teen: A body found wrapped up in blankets and buried under brush and debris in Walker County on Feb. 16 was identified as Nicholas Hawkins, a missing 19-year-old from Dora. Three people were later charged in Hawkins’ murder: Joshua Adam Reese, Danny Lee Jarvis and Cory Daniel Conner. Police said one of the suspects, Reese, had a relationship with both Hawkins and Hawkins’ mother.

The top five stories on the WBRC mobile website are as follows:

1. Coroner confirms 2 bodies found at Talladega Superspeedway: Two people found dead in a camper at Talladega Superspeedway during the race weekend in May were identified as Joshua Doiun, 19, and James Cook, 48, both from Tallahassee, FL. Investigators were not sure how Doiun and Cook knew each other.

2. Mother of Sylacauga HS student says assault could have been prevented: The mother of a Sylacauga High School student who was beaten up in a parking lot after the Homecoming game in September said she believed the attack may have been racially motivated. Police said one or more black teenagers assaulted 17-year-old Brian Ogle, a white teen, in a parking lot near the school. Ogle’s mom said her son responded to some students wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts at school with “Blue Lives Matter,” a reference to police. Ogle suffered from a fractured skull and was treated at UAB. Sylacauga’s mayor called for unity following the attack.

3. Woman shot to death in Birmingham’s first homicide of 2016: A Birmingham mother of two, 32-year-old Tiffany Nolen, was fatally shot just hours into the start of 2016. Police said it appeared to be a domestic incident, and found the suspect sitting on the porch of the home where Nolen was killed. Antwan Scott was charged in Nolen’s murder on Jan. 2.

4. MO couple suspected in AL crime spree wanted in GA kidnapping, robbery: A Missouri couple suspected of robbing businesses and kidnapping people in Alabama in February were also wanted in a robbery in Georgia. The search for the duo ended when Blake Fitzgerald, 31, was killed and his girlfriend Brittany Harper, 31, was wounded in a shootout with police in Florida. Police said Fitzgerald used his girlfriend as a human shield before he was killed in the gunfire exchange. Harper faces multiple charges in connection to the multi-state crime spree.

5. Sea lice spotted in Gulf: Sea lice, the miniscule larvae of thimble jellyfish, caused beachgoers to think twice about getting into the water in the Gulf Coast. A portion of the beaches between Destin and Panama City in Florida warned visitors about the sea lice in June. A UAB professor said getting sea lice causes minor levels of discomfort and irritation. If the larvae get into your clothes, people can develop “seabather’s eruption,” which cases itching and a rash.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.