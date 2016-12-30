As drought drags on, residents grow weary of neighborhood water leaks

Jefferson County is still in a drought and a number of residents are frustrated with water leaks.

People who live in the Corsair Drive neighborhood of Hoover say the broken water line has been flowing for five days, wasting thousands of gallons of water.

Residents say they are frustrated because they had a great deal of trouble reporting the break to the Birmingham Water Works Board on the phone.

On Friday, a water works employee was on hand checking the problem. There is concern the running water may affect water pressure in the area.

"It's a lot of water and I hate to see it wasted," Diane Wiley said.

Wiley lives in Birmingham. Homeowners on Teer Road have also complained about a water leak. The leak is smaller but it has been running for about a week.

"Well, with us being under a drought supposedly, there is a lot of water being wasted here and it's piling up at the end of the road,” Wiley said.

A homeowner said the water works board told them it may take 30 days before they get to repairs. A water works spokeswoman said the leaks are prioritized with the most severe addressed first.

In November, the water board fixed 579 leaks.

"I understand they have a priority system, but there is so much water being wasted," Wiley said.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.