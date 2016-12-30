Improving neighborhoods nears the top of Mayor Bell's priorities for 2017

Birmingham Mayor William Bell said improving community neighborhoods will be a top goal in 2017.

Friday in Ensley, the Birmingham Public Works crews cleaned up vacant lots.

Janice Brown's home sits next to one of the vacant lots serviced on Friday.

"I'm so thankful they have come here to cut this nice lot that was over here and everything. I'm so grateful. I thank the Birmingham city coming out and doing that," Brown said.

The city of Birmingham has Operation Green Wave which will continue to cleanup neighborhoods. There remains some trash in Ensley to be picked up. The area has numerous abandoned houses. Some houses have been victims of arson.

Mayor William Bell said in 2017 he wants to continue with neighborhood improvements.

"Now we have a little money coming in and utilize that to buildup neighborhoods. We've done the Tuxedo Senior Citizens, the Wood Station in Woodlawn community and a number of other projects. We are going to continue that," Bell said.

Mayor Bell wants to make making neighborhoods safer will also be a top goal with energy efficient lights.

"Another big priority is the lighting. A lot of people are not paying that too much attention right now but as we go into more and more neighborhoods we put up about five thousand lights in conjunction with Alabama Power," Bell said.

Bell’s office said all neighborhoods will be cleaned up with Operation Green Wave. Big projects are planned for Five Points West (Crossplex), Ensley (Public Safety Building) and the national park designation for civil rights district.

