Pelham man arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges following domestic incident

Birmingham police say a black male has been shot in the back on 31st Street at Ave. F in Ensley.More >>
A wreck involving an 18-wheeler has caused property damage in the Southtown Court housing community.More >>
Quieter weather remains in place and winds are on the breezy side.More >>
Crews are working to clear a wreck in Vestavia Hills involving multiple tractor-trailers, police confirm.More >>
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Alabama Governor.More >>
