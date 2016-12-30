Pelham man arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges following domestic incident

A Pelham man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery after Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic incident on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 6000 block of Retreat Circle in Birmingham around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

The sheriff’s office did not release any details about the domestic incident, but said that Vestavia police officers helped them arrest Devan Ray Bailey around 11 p.m. somewhere along Highway 280.

Bailey is charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, interfering with child custody, which are all felonies, and violation of a protection order, a misdemeanor.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries to any of the parties involved and the investigation is on-going. These types of incidents can be especially hard for families to deal with this time of the year and we are thankful and relieved that it was resolved quickly and without tragic consequences,” the sheriff’s office wrote on their Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Bailey is being held on a $103,000 bond in the Shelby County Jail.

