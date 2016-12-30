Mayor Bell believes council on board with plans for Ramsay McCormack building

Mayor William Bell is hoping to get the Birmingham City Council on board with his plan for a major renovation project for downtown Ensley.

The mayor wants to renovate the Ramsay McCormack building so that the Birmingham Police and Fire Department headquarters can move into the building.

The council earlier balked at the plan. Many councilors said they did not have details of the mayor’s proposal.

Bell said he believes most of the council is on board with the project.

"We've had discussions with them from a legal standpoint of what the judge's order is about and I think they understand we don't have a choice in the matter. We have to do something with that building. Either tear it down or fix it up," Bell said.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Graffeo has ordered the city to start renovation on the building by February. Bell wants the council to vote on the plan in January.

