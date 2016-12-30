Sheriff: Cherokee Co. man, 39, accused of kidnapping woman

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Centre man with kidnapping after finding an injured woman who appeared to have been held against her will.

Deputies responded to a home in the Forney community early in the morning on Friday, Dec. 30 after Cherokee County E-911 got a call about a domestic violence incident around midnight, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies found an injured woman who appeared to have been assaulted and held against her will. She was treated at a hospital and later released.

Investigators charged Wallace B. Jordan, 39, with first-degree kidnapping in the case. He is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

