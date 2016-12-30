SC duo suspected of AL carjacking arrested in MS

A man and woman from South Carolina were arrested Wednesday in Mississippi after allegedly stealing a woman's car in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Tuscaloosa police identified the suspects as Christopher Denell Calloway and Stephanie Ray Robinson, both 43 years old.

Investigators responded to a robbery report in the 3500 block of E McFarland Blvd around 5:10 Wednesday evening. They learned that the victim had been involved in a vehicle collision and that her vehicle had been taken by force.

While at the scene, officers learned that the vehicle that the suspects left behind had been reported stolen in South Carolina.

The victim told authorities the suspects were a black male and white woman in their 40s.

At around 11:15 that night, law enforcement in Mississippi found the suspects on the interstate. They were taken into custody in Clarke County, MS on misdemeanor charges.

Tuscaloosa police have warrants for first-degree robbery and first-degree receiving stolen property with bonds totaling $90,000

