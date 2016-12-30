Police: DA rules deadly Birmingham shooting justifiable

The District Attorney's office has ruled a shooting that claimed the life of a man on Dec. 18 was justifiable, according to Birmingham police.

On Friday, police identified the person who was fatally shot as Tony Parham. They said he was shot at an illegal or unlicensed drinking establishment and got into a fight about his presence at the location.

Parham was brought to UAB Hospital and died on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“In all of our homicides, we look at three factors: people, places and behaviors. In this situation, you could have people in a place of 'ill repute,' engaging in dangerous and illegal behavior. Choices were made that unnecessarily cost a man his life and now a family is without a loved one this holiday season,” Sgt. Bryan Shelton said in his initial news release about the incident.

On Dec. 30, Sgt. Shelton said the shooting was ruled justifiable "due to the evidence presented and the circumstances surrounding the shooting."

