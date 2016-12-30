Alabaster teen accused of killing teen with baseball bat denied youthful offender status

An Alabaster teenager accused of killing another teen with a baseball bat at a popular swimming hole in July 2015 has been denied youthful offender status.

Eric Matthew Blackerby is charged with murder in the death of William Allen Neff, 19, of Maylene.

Blackerby was 16 years old when he was arrested and charged as an adult in Neff’s death.

Investigators said the assault started as a fight on July 29, 2015 at a location known as "The Slab," swimming hole on the Cahaba River. Officials said Neff was hit at least four times.

Blackerby was originally arrested for first degree assault on July 30, 2015 but his charge was upgraded to murder when Neff died at the hospital on July 31, 2015.

Blackerby was denied youthful offender status on Thursday, Dec. 29.

