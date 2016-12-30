Woman faces animal cruelty charges after dead horses found at Tuscaloosa Co. home

This is the 1-year-old colt that is recovering and being held at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal stable. (Source: Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's office has charged a woman with animal cruelty, aggravated cruelty to animals and failure to bury livestock.

Deputies responded to a home on Pleasant Grove Road in Vance on Dec. 21 on a report of possible animal cruelty. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a dead horse in a makeshift pasture in the backyard of the abandoned home.

A second horse, a 1-year-old colt, was also found in the enclosure. That horse was emaciated and appeared to have been tied to a tree for quite some time, according to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies.

Further investigation revealed that a third horse had also recently died and was buried in a shallow grave next to the deceased horse.

Based on the condition of the enclosure and the condition of the living horse, the colt was seized and is currently being housed at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office animal stable.

The owner of the horses has been identified as 35-year-old Stormy Lyons. She turned herself in to authorities at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Friday, Dec. 30. Her bond is set at $7,500.

The colt which was seized is doing well.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.