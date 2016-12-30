Good Day Alabama: December 30, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

FACEBOOK SAFETY: Technology has changed the ways in which people connect, but for families, the basics of talking with children about safety remain the same. Working with expert partners from around the world, Facebook has pulled together some useful tips to make it easier to speak with your child about their online safety.

In this interview, Facebook's Head of Global Safety, Antigone Davis discusses why it is so important for parents to have an open line of communication with their children when it comes to social media. She takes us step by step through the tools and advice we can share with our children as they take their first steps in the digital world, along with suggestions for helping each generation learn from one other.

For more information please visit www.facebook.com/safety.

COMEDY CLUB: Possessing an unparalleled star power through his wit and superb charm, Joe Torry successfully garners the attention of comedy connoisseurs worldwide. Joe Torry burst into the Hollywood forefront early in his career with a unique skill to connect with various audiences. Flawlessly, he projects his unique flair onto the stage and screen. Before his claim to fame as the host of Russell Simmons Def Comedy Jam, Torry starred in hit comedies House Party and Strictly Business and made television appearances on E.R. and NYPD Blue. From here, he continued to gain significant movie roles in Poetic Justice, Sprung, Tales from the Hood, Motives 1 & 2 and Mannsfield 12. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit www.stardome.com.

ZOO CREW: Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Wes to the Bantam Chicken. Bantam Chickens can travel up to nine miles per hour. Did you know that there are more chickens in the world than people? To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.stardome.com.

Monday on Good Day, Jeh Jeh returns with the first Exercise Monday of the year. We talk College Football and Clare Huddleston brings us the monthly Mommy Minute.