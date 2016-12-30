FIRST ALERT UPDATE: New Year's Eve starts off with a wintry mix followed by a soaking rain

FIRST ALERT UPDATE FOR A POSSIBLE WINTRY MIX TOMORROW: A much colder, drier air mass has settled across Alabama today and at last check, temperatures were struggling to break out of the 40s.

High temperatures will near 50 degrees this afternoon and then temperatures will tumble quickly after sunset due to very dry, calm and clear conditions.

There is a good chance temperatures will be in the 30s by 8 p.m.

When we wake up in the morning, there will be a big increase in cloud cover and we should start to see precipitation development by lunchtime.

As the atmosphere moistens, and tries to overcome the dry air in place, we could have a brief period of winter weather.

I’m expecting a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and/or possibly snow grains, which should eventually change to all rain.

I do not expect this to cause any problems because temperatures will be on the rebound and well above the critical freezing point.

RAIN FOR THE COUNTDOWN TO 2017: A cold rain will linger through tomorrow night making for a soggy start to the year 2017.

A warmer/moist air mass will build in by early Sunday and this transition will bring another round of very windy weather tomorrow night.

We could have gusts topping 25 mph, with temperatures rising into the 60s through Sunday morning.

We may also hear a few rumbles of thunder before the rain tapers off Sunday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN/STORMS ON MONDAY: We continue to highlight Monday for the possibility of heavier rain and stormy weather.

An unseasonably warm air mass will build in with highs nearing 70 degrees.

Forecast data suggests we may have increasing instability over south Alabama as this surge of rain and storms impacts the area.

Right now our greatest concern for a strong storm is over south Alabama but given the time of year, we need to closely monitor the Monday time frame just in case a more unstable environment materializes further northward.

The pattern looks to remain very unsettled through most of next week. The system on Monday will move out with lingering clouds, warmer than average temperatures, and a few showers on Tuesday.

Then we could see another period of wet weather for the late Wednesday/early Thursday time frame.

We will need to keep an eye on our far northern areas during this time period as the freezing line may drop into north Alabama.

However, I will say the latest data suggests a warmer setup for late next week. Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune the long range forecast!

BOWL GAME FORECAST: Tide and Tiger fans, be sure to pack the rain gear! It looks like wet weather will impact cities hosting the Peach Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

If you have our First Alert Weather App you can set your location to New Orleans or Atlanta for more specific hourly updates.

