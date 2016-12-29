Gadsden man arrested, charged in food mart burglary

Etowah County Sheriff's deputies have arrested and charged a Gadsden man in connection to a burglary at the Mountain Top Food Mart on December 21.

Deputies say King, along with two juveniles, broke in to the mart on Highway 278 in Altoona and stole more than $1,700 of merchandise. However, investigators say the suspects caused roughly $10,000 in damage to the store.

King is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says that the two juveniles were not arrested due to their age. Investigators will sign a petition against the youths through the juvenile probation office.

Deputies released surveillance video of the trio last week in the hope that someone could help them track down the suspects:

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.