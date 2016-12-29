Good Day Alabama: December 29, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

AARP PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES: According to a new AARP Public Policy Institute report, the average annual retail price increase for widely used brand name prescription drug products in 2015 was more than two-and-a-half times higher than the average annual price increase in 2006. Additionally, retail prices for all 35 of the drug manufacturers studied increased faster than the general inflation rate in 2015, suggesting that the price trends in this report are an industry-wide phenomenon. For more information, visit www.AARP.org.

OUR HOUSE: This morning, Clint Lovette and Liz Kennedy showed us which projects are and are not good projects for people who like to do things themselves. For more information from Liz and Clint, visit www.lovetteconstruction.com.)



EAT FAT GIT THIN: For years, we've been told that eating fat causes weight gain and heart disease, thus igniting a war on fat. We are now sicker and fatter than ever. Type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the 1980s, and researchers estimate that one in three Americans will have diabetes by 2050. We can no longer afford to be a fat-phobic society, and no one knows this quite as well as renowned physician, health advocate, and author Mark Hyman, MD, whose instant New York Times bestseller Eat Fat, Get Thin debunked the conventional wisdom about fat, proving that the key to losing weight and keeping it off is to eat ample amounts of good fats. For more information, visit www.drhyman.com.