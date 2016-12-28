Dollywood holding auditions in Birmingham

If you can sing and move, Dollywood wants you.

Talent scouts for Dolly Parton's theme park are holding auditions in Birmingham in January. They want "singers who move and actors who sing and move."

The casting call is at the Virginia Samford Theatre Saturday, January 14. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and auditions will be from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If you make it through the first round, you might be called back for an additional audition.

Visit http://www.dollywood.com/Jobs/Auditions/Schedule for important audition information.

The Virginia Samford Theatre is located at 1116 26th Street South in Birmingham.

