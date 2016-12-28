3 dogs killed in Fultondale house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

3 dogs killed in Fultondale house fire

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
FULTONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

The cause of a Fultondale house fire that killed three dogs is under investigation.

No one was at home except for the dogs when the fire broke out at a home on 34th Street. The home sustained heavy damage, according to Fultondale Fire Chief Brian Powell.

Neighbors called in the fire, he said.

