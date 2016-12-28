Here's what to do in Atlanta before and after Alabama plays Washington in the Peach Bowl

There's plenty for fans to do if their interested in hanging out in Atlanta before or after Alabama's national Semi-Final Playoff game Saturday.

Here's a list of some Peach Bowl activities fans can take part in. Most of them are not free. But you can get into some of them at a discounted price if you have a ticket to the football game. These events are listed with Eastern times:



Fan Day at the College Football Hall of Fame: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday. With numerous interactive exhibits and games including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl SkillZone, fans can experience the history and tradition of college football. The discounted admission will be $16.99 on Fan Day.



Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium:4-8 p.m. Friday. Admission is $26.95 plus tax. Fans will get to see tens of thousands of exotic and local marine life as well as enjoy some food and beverages while mingling with other football fans. Each team's cheerleaders and mascots will be in attendance. The dolphin show will begin at 6 p.m. with first come, first served seating.



Peach Bowl Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday beginning at Baker Street and Peachtree Street, traveling through Centennial Olympic Park and concluding at the FanFest in the Georgia World Congress Center. Free. The parade features floats, classic cars, cheerleaders, mascots, award-winning marching bands and more.



FanFest: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, Halls C1-C3. Admission is $15 without a game ticket and $10 with a game ticket. The kid-friendly event features food, interactive games, entertainment, official limited edition merchandise and giveaways. The FanFest also features pep rallies on the official pre-game team walks.



PrimeSport MVP Tailgate: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Georgia World Congress Center's Georgia Ballroom. The event features a robust buffet, live music entertainment and more. Call (404) 586-8499 for more information and tickets.



Downtown Countdown Atlanta: 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday at the Hyatt Regency, 265 Peachtree St. NE. New Year's Eve party features food, music, comedians, party favors and a midnight balloon d rop to ring in 2017. Super Suite and VIP packages available. Call 404-423-4082 for ticket information



Go to www.chick-fil-apeachbowl.com for more information.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.