FIRST ALERT: Wes says there is a limited risk for strong to severe storms tonight; expect a big cool down tomorrow

FIRST ALERT FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF STRONG STORMS TONIGHT: The temperature roller coaster will continue today with a colder start and then a big warm-up into the 60s. You will need the jacket, especially in locations north of I-20 where temperatures are in the lower 40s and upper 30s. We’re also tracking low clouds and patchy fog. Visibility levels could drop less than a quarter of a mile in some areas through 9 a.m. A stalled frontal system will return northward later today and this will bring more clouds and a chance of showers for the afternoon and evening. If you’re attending the Street Festival and Pep Rally for the Birmingham Bowl, I would plan on taking the rain gear. The chance of rain will continue to increase overnight and this is when we could see enough instability for thunderstorms. There will be a limited risk for strong to severe storms beginning over northwest areas after 9 p.m. and this risk will continue southeast through the early morning. If a severe storm does develop, impacts would include damaging straight-line winds and possibly a brief tornado. The rain and storms will also be tapering off from northwest to southeast through the early morning hours.



COLDER TOMORROW: A cold/dry northerly flow will return tomorrow morning as the rain tapers off. There is a good chance we will see some of our warmest temperatures early on, with tumbling temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon. It’s going to feel colder for the kickoff of the Birmingham Bowl at 1 p.m. The winds should settle tomorrow night, with a light freeze possible, especially for areas along and north of I-20.



FIRST ALERT UPDATE FOR RAIN ON NEW YEARS EVE: Another storm system will impact the state beginning on New Year’s Eve. We will have increasing clouds on Saturday, with showers becoming likely during the afternoon and evening. This wet weather will also continue through late Saturday night making for a soggy arrival of the year 2017. As the rain falls, temperatures will steadily rise overnight, with 50s by sunrise time on Sunday morning. The rain will continue into New Years Day, along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. There may be enough instability for stronger storms over southeast Alabama on Sunday. I’ll have some fresh data arriving this morning during Good Day Alabama and I’ll be sure to pass along the latest updates. You can also listen in by accessing our LIVE Stream on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.