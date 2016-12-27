Domestic violence shelter encourages victims to reach out in light of recent Moundville murder-suicide

Tamiesure Minter Vanhorn's family wanted anyone else enduring an abusive relationship like her to get help.
Shelter operators at Turning Point Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services wants others to know the warning signs and the resources available.
“Batterers are very good at what they do unfortunately and they start small and they start by isolating,” said Turning Point Domestic Violence center director Amy Foster.
She said that isolation usually leads to controlling the victim through emotional, financial, and then physical abuse.
“Notice the signs earlier. Get out before it escalates to violence. Cause we will take you at any stage of abuse," said Foster.
Tamiesure's family told us she tried to leave many times but eventually went back.
Foster said victims usually go back to their abuser about seven times before leaving for good.
“It's very difficult for family and friends to watch it happen and it's very frustrating. We have to empower the victim to leave on their own,” said Foster.
When the victim decides to get away Foster says it’s very dangerous and the victim should contact Turning point domestic violence services so they can come up with an exit strategy.
“We help women figure when they can safely leave and how they can get out of there,” said Foster.
In Tamiesure's case her family said when her husband learned she wanted to move out, he took the tires off her car before ultimately killing her, then killing himself.
“If there is anything we can say to anyone to prevent something of this magnitude from happening in any family. Man, or woman if you are abused and you feel something is not right and you can't resolve the issue in peace please seek professional help,” said Ollie Diggins, Tamiesure’s aunt.
Foster said 40 percent of homicides are usually domestic violence-related.
Turning Point's 24/7 helpline is 205-758-0808.
The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence offers statewide assistance 24/7 at 1-800-650-6522.
Here is a list of shelters that provide help for survivors across the state:
2nd Chance
Counties Served: Etowah, Cleburne, Calhoun, Talladega
(256) 236-7233 Crisis Line / (256) 236-7381 Office
Asha Kiran*
Counties Served: Madison
(256) 509-1882 Crisis Line / (256) 698-4446 Office
Crisis Center of Russell County
Counties Served: Russell
(334) 297-4401 Crisis Line / (334) 297-4435 Office
Crisis Services of North Alabama
Counties Served: Limestone, Madison, Jackson, Morgan
(256) 716-1000 Crisis Line / (256) 716-4052 Office
Daybreak
Counties Served: Walker
(205) 387-1157 Crisis Line/Office
Domestic Violence Intervention Center
Counties Served: Randolph, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Lee, Macon
(334) 749-1515 Crisis Line/Office
Family Sunshine Center
Counties Served: Chilton, Autauga, Elmore, Montgomery, Lowndes, Butler, Crenshaw
(334) 263-0218 Crisis Line / (334) 206-2100 Office
Harbor Haus/Victim Services of Cullman
Counties Served: Cullman
(256) 734-6100 Crisis Line / (256) 775-2600 Office
House of Ruth
Counties Served: Bullock, Barbour, Pike, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Houston, Geneva, Covington
(334) 793-2232 Crisis Line / (334) 793-5214 Office
Kelley’s Rainbow
Counties Served: Marshall, DeKalb, Cherokee
(256) 891-0019 Crisis Line / (256) 891-9864 Office
Penelope House
Counties Served: Washington, Mobile, Clarke, Choctaw
(251) 342-8994 Crisis Line / (251) 342-2809 Office
SABRA Sanctuary
Counties Served: Perry, Dallas, Wilcox, Sumter, Marengo, Greene
(334) 874-8711 Crisis Line / (334) 877-4645 Office
SafeHouse of Shelby County
Counties Served: Shelby, Clay, Coosa
(205) 669-7233 Crisis Line / (205) 669-1877 Office
Safeplace
Counties Served: Lauderdale, Colbert, Lawrence, Winston, Marion, Franklin
(256) 767-6210 Crisis Line / (256) 767-3076 Office
The Lighthouse of Baldwin County
Counties Served: Escambia, Baldwin, Conecuh, Monroe
(251) 947-6008 Crisis Line / (251) 947-6197 Office
Turning Point
Counties Served: Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Hale
(205) 758-0808 Crisis Line/Office
YWCA Domestic Violence Services
Counties Served: Blount, St. Clair, Jefferson
(205) 322-4878 Crisis Line / (205) 322-9922 Office
*culturally specific service for foreign born survivors
