Domestic violence shelter encourages victims to reach out in light of recent Moundville murder-suicide

Tamiesure Minter Vanhorn's family wanted anyone else enduring an abusive relationship like her to get help.

Shelter operators at Turning Point Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services wants others to know the warning signs and the resources available.

“Batterers are very good at what they do unfortunately and they start small and they start by isolating,” said Turning Point Domestic Violence center director Amy Foster.

She said that isolation usually leads to controlling the victim through emotional, financial, and then physical abuse.

“Notice the signs earlier. Get out before it escalates to violence. Cause we will take you at any stage of abuse," said Foster.

Tamiesure's family told us she tried to leave many times but eventually went back.

Foster said victims usually go back to their abuser about seven times before leaving for good.

“It's very difficult for family and friends to watch it happen and it's very frustrating. We have to empower the victim to leave on their own,” said Foster.

When the victim decides to get away Foster says it’s very dangerous and the victim should contact Turning point domestic violence services so they can come up with an exit strategy.

“We help women figure when they can safely leave and how they can get out of there,” said Foster.

In Tamiesure's case her family said when her husband learned she wanted to move out, he took the tires off her car before ultimately killing her, then killing himself.

“If there is anything we can say to anyone to prevent something of this magnitude from happening in any family. Man, or woman if you are abused and you feel something is not right and you can't resolve the issue in peace please seek professional help,” said Ollie Diggins, Tamiesure’s aunt.

Foster said 40 percent of homicides are usually domestic violence-related.

Turning Point's 24/7 helpline is 205-758-0808.

The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence offers statewide assistance 24/7 at 1-800-650-6522.

Here is a list of shelters that provide help for survivors across the state:

2nd Chance

Counties Served: Etowah, Cleburne, Calhoun, Talladega

(256) 236-7233 Crisis Line / (256) 236-7381 Office

Asha Kiran*

Counties Served: Madison

(256) 509-1882 Crisis Line / (256) 698-4446 Office

Crisis Center of Russell County

Counties Served: Russell

(334) 297-4401 Crisis Line / (334) 297-4435 Office

Crisis Services of North Alabama

Counties Served: Limestone, Madison, Jackson, Morgan

(256) 716-1000 Crisis Line / (256) 716-4052 Office

Daybreak

Counties Served: Walker

(205) 387-1157 Crisis Line/Office

Domestic Violence Intervention Center

Counties Served: Randolph, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Lee, Macon

(334) 749-1515 Crisis Line/Office

Family Sunshine Center

Counties Served: Chilton, Autauga, Elmore, Montgomery, Lowndes, Butler, Crenshaw

(334) 263-0218 Crisis Line / (334) 206-2100 Office

Harbor Haus/Victim Services of Cullman

Counties Served: Cullman

(256) 734-6100 Crisis Line / (256) 775-2600 Office

House of Ruth

Counties Served: Bullock, Barbour, Pike, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Houston, Geneva, Covington

(334) 793-2232 Crisis Line / (334) 793-5214 Office

Kelley’s Rainbow

Counties Served: Marshall, DeKalb, Cherokee

(256) 891-0019 Crisis Line / (256) 891-9864 Office

Penelope House

Counties Served: Washington, Mobile, Clarke, Choctaw

(251) 342-8994 Crisis Line / (251) 342-2809 Office

SABRA Sanctuary

Counties Served: Perry, Dallas, Wilcox, Sumter, Marengo, Greene

(334) 874-8711 Crisis Line / (334) 877-4645 Office

SafeHouse of Shelby County

Counties Served: Shelby, Clay, Coosa

(205) 669-7233 Crisis Line / (205) 669-1877 Office

Safeplace

Counties Served: Lauderdale, Colbert, Lawrence, Winston, Marion, Franklin

(256) 767-6210 Crisis Line / (256) 767-3076 Office

The Lighthouse of Baldwin County

Counties Served: Escambia, Baldwin, Conecuh, Monroe

(251) 947-6008 Crisis Line / (251) 947-6197 Office

Turning Point

Counties Served: Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Hale

(205) 758-0808 Crisis Line/Office

YWCA Domestic Violence Services

Counties Served: Blount, St. Clair, Jefferson

(205) 322-4878 Crisis Line / (205) 322-9922 Office

*culturally specific service for foreign born survivors

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.