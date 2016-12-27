Wife arrested, charged with trying to sneak drugs to her husband in jail

A woman was arrested and charged on Christmas Day after authorities say she tried to sneak drugs into the Calhoun County Jail in a care package for her husband.

Jeanette Nicole Bowen, 30, was charged with promoting prison contraband.

Officers say the found the prescription drug Suboxone sewn into the seams of t-shirts and socks she'd bought for her husband, James Fair.

Her bond and court date have not been set.

