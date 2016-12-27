Gov. Bentley awards grant to help cities strengthen their economies

Governor Robert Bentley is giving a $100,000 grant to 18 cities to help strengthen their economies.

Primary emphasis is on participating cities in Chambers, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Marion and Winston counties.

Graysville and Leeds are the only cities in Jefferson County getting part of the $100,000.

Most of the money will go toward training.

