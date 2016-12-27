Rep. Sewell, Senator Shelby make friendly wagers on Peach Bowl with Washington State lawmakers

A small wager was made on a really big game this weekend.

Alabama plays Washington in the semi-final for the national championship match.

If the Tide loses, Alabama Representative Terri Sewell and Senator Richard Shelby will hand over slabs of Dreamland ribs.

If Washington loses, Representative Suzan Delbene and Senator Maria Cantwell will send some Northwestern salmon to Alabama.

"My colleague Congresswoman DelBene must not have gotten the memo. Given Alabama’s unparalleled success of 16 National Championships, the Crimson Tide is on a roll for back to back National Championship wins! The Washington Huskies simply will not be able to hold up under the Tide’s superior defense. Football and barbecue go hand-in-hand in the South. It is too bad that Congresswoman DelBene and her staff will miss out on the opportunity to savor great Alabama ribs when the Huskies lose in Atlanta on December 31st. Roll Tide Roll!" Sewell said.

“Yea, Alabama is undoubtedly a solid football team with a prestigious history, but I have a feeling that things won’t be all peachy for them on Saturday,” DelBene said. “They have yet to see a passing attack as effective as the Huskies, with Jake Browning, John Ross and an offense more than capable of putting up some huge numbers. Sure, the odds makers might not think UW has a chance, but let me tell you, heaven help the Tide.”

“These two teams should be extremely proud of their accomplishments so far in the season,” said Shelby. “I have no doubt that Coach Saban will have our team prepared and that they will represent our state well during this match-up. I’m pleased to enter into this friendly wager with my colleague, and I’m confident that the Crimson Tide will prevail and take us into another national championship game.”

“This will be one of the best games of the year,” Cantwell said. “There’s no doubt that Alabama has a powerhouse program, but I'll be cheering the Dawgs on to victory.”

The Peach Bowl airs at 2 p.m CST on ESPN.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved