More rain expected by Wednesday night

Expect clearing skies tonight and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s with lows in the upper 30s toward Cullman County.

Rain chances will climb dramatically Wednesday night. We could even see a few non-severe thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A strong cold front will move south across the area. Expect temperatures to fall into the lower 50s.

We will see a few showers early Thursday with cloudy skies through the morning hours. By Thursday afternoon, expect temperatures to fall dramatically behind the cool front. The temperature should be around 48 degrees by 5 p.m. While there is no rain in the forecast for the Birmingham Bowl, it would be a good idea to bring along a coat. Temperatures will d rop quickly. Thursday night we will see clear skies and overnight lows around freezing.

Friday will be sunny and cool. Expect highs in the lower 50s through the afternoon.

We will close out 2016 on a rainy note. Saturday we'll see a few spotty showers with temperatures in the mid 50s. Expect rain chances to climb New Year's Eve. Rain chances will be around 70 percent. We will see rain chances remain high through New Year's Day. Highs will reach the mid 60s. It is possible we could see a few strong storms in the forecast, but at this point I'm not seeing an organized threat for severe weather. By Monday, rain chances should decrease with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

