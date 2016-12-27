Birmingham police want to ID man in connection to deadly shooting near airport

Birmingham police say the man in the burgundy hoodie is a suspect in the shooting that killed Reginald Smith on Dec. 27. Source: BPD

Birmingham police have identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 8 p.m. near a gas station close to the airport.

Reginald Stephon Smith Jr., 20, of Birmingham, was found dead on 1st Avenue North at 68th Street North.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:50 p.m. and found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates a suspect in a burgundy hoodie parked at a gas pump, went inside the store and saw Smith getting into his car.

Police say the suspect then ran out, confront Smith and shots were fired. Smith left the suspect's vehicle and started to run away, Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

The suspect then also drove off in his vehicle

“We are looking to identify the suspect in an effort to piece together parts of the story. One thing that needs to be answered is just why the victim got into the suspect’s vehicle," Shelton said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

