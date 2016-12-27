List of domestic violence shelters and state 24/7 helpline

If you are struggling with domestic abuse whether it is physical or emotional there are people that want to help you.

The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence offers assistance 24/7 at 1-800-650-6522.

Here is a list of shelters that provide help for survivors across the state:

2nd Chance

Counties Served: Etowah, Cleburne, Calhoun, Talladega

(256) 236-7233 Crisis Line / (256) 236-7381 Office

Asha Kiran*

Counties Served: Madison

(256) 509-1882 Crisis Line / (256) 698-4446 Office

Crisis Center of Russell County

Counties Served: Russell

(334) 297-4401 Crisis Line / (334) 297-4435 Office

Crisis Services of North Alabama

Counties Served: Limestone, Madison, Jackson, Morgan

(256) 716-1000 Crisis Line / (256) 716-4052 Office

Daybreak

Counties Served: Walker

(205) 387-1157 Crisis Line/Office

Domestic Violence Intervention Center

Counties Served: Randolph, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Lee, Macon

(334) 749-1515 Crisis Line/Office

Family Sunshine Center

Counties Served: Chilton, Autauga, Elmore, Montgomery, Lowndes, Butler, Crenshaw

(334) 263-0218 Crisis Line / (334) 206-2100 Office

Harbor Haus/Victim Services of Cullman

Counties Served: Cullman

(256) 734-6100 Crisis Line / (256) 775-2600 Office

House of Ruth

Counties Served: Bullock, Barbour, Pike, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Houston, Geneva, Covington

(334) 793-2232 Crisis Line / (334) 793-5214 Office

Kelley’s Rainbow

Counties Served: Marshall, DeKalb, Cherokee

(256) 891-0019 Crisis Line / (256) 891-9864 Office

Penelope House

Counties Served: Washington, Mobile, Clarke, Choctaw

(251) 342-8994 Crisis Line / (251) 342-2809 Office

SABRA Sanctuary

Counties Served: Perry, Dallas, Wilcox, Sumter, Marengo, Greene

(334) 874-8711 Crisis Line / (334) 877-4645 Office

SafeHouse of Shelby County

Counties Served: Shelby, Clay, Coosa

(205) 669-7233 Crisis Line / (205) 669-1877 Office

Safeplace

Counties Served: Lauderdale, Colbert, Lawrence, Winston, Marion, Franklin

(256) 767-6210 Crisis Line / (256) 767-3076 Office

The Lighthouse of Baldwin County

Counties Served: Escambia, Baldwin, Conecuh, Monroe

(251) 947-6008 Crisis Line / (251) 947-6197 Office

Turning Point

Counties Served: Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Hale

(205) 758-0808 Crisis Line/Office

YWCA Domestic Violence Services

Counties Served: Blount, St. Clair, Jefferson

(205) 322-4878 Crisis Line / (205) 322-9922 Office

*culturally specific service for foreign born survivors

