Fire marshal: Majority of fatal fires this year were preventable

Alabama has had an increase in the number of deadly fires this year compared to the last two years.

The state has already had 105 deadly fires in 2016, compared to 97 and 93 from the two previous years.

But Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says in his estimation, the overwhelming majority, maybe as many as 95 percent, were preventable.

Pilgreen says it doesn't have to do with how cold are fall and winters are. He says it comes down to what we do--or don't do--inside of our homes.

He has a word of advice to everyone listening that could save their lives. That advice, he says, even applies to him.

"All of us need to go home, regardless of the temperature outside, and take good inventory of what we do in our homes...from heating, to cooking, to whatever we do,” Pilgreen said.

“And I think if we all did that and took a good look at it, we'd probably change some of our behaviors," he said.

Pilgreen says about every 10 years or so, the number of fatal fires in the state spike.

He says in the 2010, there were over 120 fire deaths.

Already, less than 10 years later, Alabama is back up into the triple digits.

