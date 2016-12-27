On Your Side: Birmingham Water Works Board customers say they are still having issues with online payment system

Birmingham Water Works customers telling us they're still getting a lot of headaches from the new online payment system.

That new system went live on November 15th. At the time, board officials admitted they faced some challenges.

Tuesday on social media, we found plenty of people ranting about the new payment system specifically in the Crestwood area.

Some customers with auto pay tell us their payments aren't going through. Others claim a third party the water works board uses to handle billing isn't processing payments electronically.

One woman says if your bill is a certain amount, the third party billing company will not process it but instead send you a paper bill. The woman says she finally got the water works board on the phone and says the board is now investigating.

Last month the board sent out emails to customers with new account numbers. A number of customers tell us they were left in the dark and had no idea about the changes.

We reached out to the water works board but haven't heard anything back. About a month ago board officials told us the system would take a couple of weeks to work the kinks out.

On its Facebook page, the board is asking for everyone's patience while the online transition continues.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.