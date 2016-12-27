On Your Side: What to do with unwanted gift cards you received for Christmas

Nearly $1 billion worth of gift cards go unused every year according to the Better Business Bureau though a recent survey by the National Retail Federation finds gift cards have been the most requested gift in America for the last eight years.

But what happens if you receive a gift card you don’t like? You aren’t alone. You do have options.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says you can return the gift card to the retailer but the retailer isn't obligated to accept it without a receipt.

You can turn the card into cash. Some companies will pay up to 92% of the card's value depending on how easy it is to resell. Another option you may not have thought of is trade the card in for airline miles. Some airlines allow you to purchase award miles with the balance of your gift card.

"Make sure you have not scratched off the code on the back. That will make sure the card is legitimate to the retailer or airliner that you are trying to swap it with…and make sure its not damaged in any way,” David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama said.

WalletHub has put together a list of the best websites to buy and sell gift cards: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-gift-card-exchange/27135/

