Bessemer ambulance company to provide service during Bassnectar concert

A private ambulance company in the Birmingham metro will now provide transport service during the Bassnectar concert.

First responders said they transported 26 people to area hospitals for drug-related reasons at the 2015 Bassnectar concert, prompting concerns about a repeat this year.

This information came out Tuesday during a conference call between the head of the BJCC, the head of Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services and other local and state first response agencies.

WBRC has learned that Shoals Ambulance, which has a location in Bessemer, will provide three ambulances to be used during the concert.

When asked if that will be enough, Joe Acker, with Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services says that all depends. He says the key to keeping the drug use at the concert will start before concert goers even get inside the door making sure people don't bring them in and also that they aren't impaired before they enter.

One BJCC Board member tells me there will be more "stringent searches" at the door this year, similar to what's being done at the state football stadiums.

That includes a pat down and checking purses and bags. Also, we're told there will be more security on the floor of the concert as well as inside the bathrooms.

We reached out to Tad Snider, the executive director of the BJCC. He says his only comment was that the meeting this morning was productive.

