On Your Side: Local officers on alert as mall fights break out across the country

Fights have broken out in at least eight malls across the country, including one in Montgomery.

Some of the efforts to keep shoppers safe in malls are visible, but others, not so much.

The Riverchase Galleria in Hoover has mall security and uniformed officers from Hoover police. Birmingham Police tell us in recent times mall property owners have chosen to hire some of its off duty officers.

"We assist anyway we can with local malls wanting extra security and or patrols. Bottom line is the holidays can be a little tense for some, but our primary goal is safety for all," Sgt. Bryan Shelton with Birmingham Police said.

It’s no secret that malls step up security this time of year with so many shoppers out and about.

BPD officers say safety is top priority in light of those recent mall fights around the country.

“We pay attention to people who appear to get agitated with each other. The overall goal really is to make sure that there’s a safe and enjoyable experience for everybody because it’s the holiday season tensions can run high for people,” Shelton.

Some shoppers said they appreciate the enhanced security.

The Galleria’s management said while they don’t talk specifically about their security plans, violators are dealt with appropriately by mall security and if necessary, by local police.

