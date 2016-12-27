Police seek ID of 3 people who may be connected to deadly Ensley shooting

Birmingham police are asking the public to help them identify three people who may be connected to a deadly shooting that killed a Fairfield man last Wednesday.

Andre Lee Brown, 40, was found shot multiple times in the 900 block of Vinesville Road in Ensley, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Police said Brown was killed around 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 21. Brown often hung out at a nearby gas station and many times was seen pan-handling in the area, according to officers.

On Tuesday, the police department released surveillance photos showing one of the suspects wearing a Dickies brand overall camouflage jumpsuit and another wearing a brown, full coverall jumpsuit.

“They are seen holding the victim in what appears to be a struggle, when the victim breaks free. While running away he was shot,” Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

A woman was also seen running from the scene.

Police are asking anyone who can identify any of the people in the photos to call them at 205-254-1764.

