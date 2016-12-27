Birmingham police release surveillance video in cellphone store - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police release surveillance video in cellphone store robbery

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police have released surveillance video of a robbery at a Metro PCS store in the hope that someone can help identify the suspects.

Police say the crime happened on Dec. 23 around 3:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Dennison Avenue Southwest.

They say the suspects stole cash and merchandise.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Detective Wilder at 205-254-1753.

