Birmingham police release surveillance video in cellphone store robbery

Birmingham police have released surveillance video of a robbery at a Metro PCS store in the hope that someone can help identify the suspects.

Police say the crime happened on Dec. 23 around 3:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Dennison Avenue Southwest.

They say the suspects stole cash and merchandise.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Detective Wilder at 205-254-1753.

