Homewood police want to ID theft suspect

Homewood police are asking for help identifying a person involved in a theft.

The suspect used the victim’s debit card at a Shell gas station near the airport shortly after the card was stolen, police say.

Police did not give an exact time or date for the theft, but a surveillance photo from the gas station shows the date Dec. 14.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Jimmy King at 205-332-6238.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.