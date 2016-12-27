Tuscaloosa Co. homicide rate highest in eight years

Investigators say the homicide rate in Tuscaloosa County is the highest it's been since 2008.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit has investigated a total of 19 murders in the county this year compared to 15 in 2015.

Unit Captain Gary Hood tells me statistics show most of the homicides have been drug related. He says in some cases, people rob others for their drugs or money associated with it, and people dealing drugs are usually armed.

Though the rate is up, investigators have solved every case with an arrest to follow.

"For them to solve every homicide is a testimony to their diligence and work effort," Hood said.

And as far as preventing these kind of crimes from happening, the department says they will continue to provide as much police presence as they can throughout the county.

