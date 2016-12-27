Missing mother of JSU coach found dead in pond

Virginia Grass' body was found in a pond around 3/4 of a mile from her home. Source: Alan Collins/WBRC

Authorities confirm that they have found the body of a missing Odenville woman.

Virginia Grass, 78, the mother of Jacksonville State University football coach John Grass, was found dead in a pond on Mosley Road close to her home in Ashville on Tuesday morning.

She went missing between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

About 200 volunteers helped first responders and K9s conduct six ground searches Monday. Troopers deployed their aviation unit with infrared technology.

Around 100 people resumed looking for Grass on Tuesday in a grid search.

Ryan Hammock, a relative who was helping search for Grass, found her body in a pond about three-fourths of a mile from her home around 9:30 a.m.

"She was a very sweet lady," he said.

"We already searched through the pond thicket. Through the pasture. We came across the pond and I noticed a uh, I just wanted to check it out," Hammock said.

Hammock believes Grass was visiting friends in the area, which she often did, but her friends were not at home. Somehow she got too close to the pond and fell in and could not get out.

"She may have knocked on the door. They didn't come. She may have tried to leave and didn't think the pond was as close as it was. Not putting assumptions out there, she might have slipped into the water and it drug her out," Hammock said.

He said the family is doing the best they can to cope with the loss of a beloved mother and grandmother.

BREAKING Asst Sheriff Billy Murray says body of Grass has been recovered from Pond pic.twitter.com/duqh0kdiQ1 — Alan Collins (@fox6alancollins) December 27, 2016

On Tuesday afternoon, Coach John Grass tweeted his thanks for the love and support for his family, saying his mom was “a lady who loved her family, the community, church and served 35 years as a bus driver."

My family and I Thank You for your thoughts and prayers! pic.twitter.com/dGA0XHYzuD — John Grass (@Coach_Grass) December 27, 2016

Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray said Grass was in good shape and he wasn't surprised she would walk that far from home.

"Foul play is not suspected. Her body will be taken to forensic sciences in Huntsville possible later today," Murray said.

Murray said Grass' family is devastated. Some relatives were at the pond where her body was found.

"The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of the family would like to thank all volunteers, searchers, and agencies who assisted in locating Ms. Grass. Our thoughts and prayers now turn to Ms. Grass’s family," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

