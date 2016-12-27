Grandmother dies in Pratt City house fire

Authorities confirm that a grandmother died in an early morning house fire in Pratt City.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of Avenue G just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Two adults were inside of the home when the fire started and attempted to help the 72-year-old woman escape. The adults escaped with minor injuries.

Family members identified the victim as Bertha Files Banks.

The woman's pastor talked to family members on the scene, saying they were shocked and hurt by her death.

"They did their very best to get their grandmother out, but they were unsuccessful in that attempt, but I just wanted to reassure them as I talked with them--it's not their fault and that they don't have to feel guilty," Pastor Major Burrell said.

Burrell said she hadn't been to church in a while due to knee replacement surgery.

Crews found her in her bedroom.

"They put everything they had into it and performed with the utmost professionalism," Birmingham Battalion Chief Andy Bearden said of the crews on the scene. "I couldn't have asked anything more for what they put out for me."

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but the heaviest flames were in the back room where Banks was sleeping.

Bearden said firefighters have a sense of frustration when they realize that the chances of a victim surviving a fire go down.

"We'll watch 'em close and we'll talk about this incident. And it's always important making sure their emotional needs are taken care of as well,” Bearden added.

Family members remember her as a joyful, loving person.

"She was a very special auntie, and there wasn't nothing that you couldn't come to her and talk about," Files' nephew Michael Files said. "She give you her laugh, she'd always help you, the family, she tried to keep everybody together."

