Birmingham police conduct death investigation in Collegeville

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are conducting a death investigation in the Collegeville community Monday.

Neighbors say they heard some gunfire Monday around lunchtime. Soon after, there were several patrol cars on scene at 29th Court North.

Police are calling this an unclassified death at this time.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed the person died of natural causes. 

