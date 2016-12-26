Where to recycle your live Christmas tree

With New Year's Day quickly approaching, many of you might be wondering where you can recycle your live Christmas tree.

Before dropping off your tree, make sure you take off all ornaments, lights and other decorations. These recycling options will only take live trees and artificial greenery will not be accepted.

Below you will find a list of ways to recycle your tree across central Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Environmental Council:

Birmingham/Mountain Brook

Take your tree to the Birmingham Zoo's picnic area through January 6. Trees will be mulched for use at the zoo.

Homewood

Until January 9, residents can drop off their trees at the Homewood Public Library or at the corner Dale and Grace streets between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Trees will be picked up curbside for the first two Wednesdays in January, but those will not be recycled.

Hoover

Leave your tree on the curb at your house or drop off at a site on Municipal Lane across from the Lake House. Just look for the signs.

Gardendale

Trees will be picked up curbside and mulched for city landscaping.

Shelby County

Heardmont Park on Cahaba Valley Road - U.S. Highway 119

Chelsea City Hall in Chelsea

Ray Building off Highway 70 in Columbiana

AmStar Theatre parking lot located within the Alabaster Colonnade

Pelham City Park located off of the US 31/US119 entrance in Pelham.

Mulched trees will be used around the county.

Tuscaloosa

Until January 10, residents can drop off Christmas trees, live garland and live wreaths at the Environmental Services Department, located at 3440 Kauloosa Avenue.

Vestavia

Trees can be dropped off at Scout Square off Highway 31 at Canyon Road. Trees will be used as fish habitats in lakes on Alabama Power properties.

The AEC also has some tips to reuse your tree if recycling isn't available in your community:

Chip it into mulch to use around your yard.

Use it as a bird feeder. Secure the trunk of the tree one foot into the soil or secure it in a tree stand in your yard. Decorate the limbs with bird-friendly foods.

Hang an old wreath on a tree limb as a bird house.

Old trees make great fish spawning habitats. Submerge the tree in a lake on your or your friend's property.

Use tree or garland trimmings for winter-time floral arrangements or outdoor flower pots.

Use the needles as natural potpourri.

Tree branches can be used as ground cover.

Chop your tree into firewood. Let it cure and dry for one year before enjoying next Christmas.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.