Chef's Corner: Getting your kids to eat their veggies

HOUSTON, Texas. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- When it comes to getting kids to eat their vegetables, one chef has some creative ways to do it: by hiding them.

Madeline Cabezut spent six years working for other chefs before deciding to start her own business as a personal chef.

“So far it’s been successful so I’ll keep growing, I hope," Cabezut said.

On the menu today is chicken with a creamy cashew mushroom sauce.

But what makes her recipe unique is what you can’t see. A secret ingredient for her toughest food critics: children.

“They don’t always eat the vegetables so then I have to get creative on how to sneak it in there," said Cabezut.

Pureeing the vegetables is a tactic she uses on many of her dishes.

“So I try to do mac and cheese with carrot puree. I did it with butternut squash; I’ve done brownies for them with spinach, so it’s a way for them to eat more vegetables without having to actually see the vegetables,” Cabezut explained.

What you do see is a cashew-colored creamy chicken and mushroom dish loaded with just as much flavor as nutrients.

Cauliflower is also often pureed and used in dishes like macaroni and cheese.

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

