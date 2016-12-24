Birmingham PD: Man charged with murder in GM Lounge shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD: Man charged with murder in GM Lounge shooting

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A 23-year-old  Birmingham man has been charged in a shooting at GM Lounge that killed a woman and injured three others. 

The suspect, Jonathan Chambers, was arrested four hours after the 3 a.m. shooting in the 3800 block of Richard Arrington Boulevard North, according to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department.

He faces a murder charge in the death of 51-year-old Linda Hall. He's being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond 

Three other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Two black men were seen circling each other as if they were going to fight prior to the shooting. Police say one of the men pulled out a handgun and started shooting before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang. 

