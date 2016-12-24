Birmingham PD: Man charged with murder in GM Lounge shooting

A 23-year-old Birmingham man has been charged in a shooting at GM Lounge that killed a woman and injured three others.

The suspect, Jonathan Chambers, was arrested four hours after the 3 a.m. shooting in the 3800 block of Richard Arrington Boulevard North, according to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department.

He faces a murder charge in the death of 51-year-old Linda Hall. He's being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond

Three other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two black men were seen circling each other as if they were going to fight prior to the shooting. Police say one of the men pulled out a handgun and started shooting before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang.

