Birmingham PD: Man charged with murder in GM Lounge shooting

After hours of hail reports, downed trees and power lines, severe storms continue to impact our area.More >>
A tree fell on an occupied car at 24th Street North and 13th Ave. following the storms on Monday.More >>
A news conference was held by Birmingham Council Woman Sheila Tyson and several other agencies on Monday afternoon.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for our area until 9 p.m.More >>
Being a police officer and a fire fighter can be a dangerous job. It has become even more dangerous after reports of some people attacking law enforcement and fire officials over the years.More >>
