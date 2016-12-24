Multiple units respond to overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel in Birmingham

Birmingham Fire Department responded to a hazmat situation involving an overturned 18-wheeler on 22 St. N. Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Assistant Chief Buddy Wilks says 2,000 gallons of gasoline were being carried by the vehicle and crews worked to contain the active leak.

Wilks says crews were not able to access the leak area for a while, but worked to keep the fuel out of storm drains.

Eight fire units and one hazmat unit worked to suppress fumes from the gasoline.

"Anytime with gasoline, it's a very flammable product. Really the liquid itself is not the problem, it's the vapors that can travel anywhere and be ignited and run back to the source. So right now we are trying with the foam to suppress the vapors to try to keep any ignition sources away," said Wilks.

A trucking company arrived on scene to empty and upright the 18-wheeler to stop the leak.

No injuries were reported.

