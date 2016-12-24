Multiple units respond to overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel in Birmingham

Birmingham police are on the scene of a deadly single-vehicle accident on Lakeshore Parkway and Oxmoor Road.More >>
Being a police officer and a fire fighter can be a dangerous job. It has become even more dangerous after reports of some people attacking law enforcement and fire officials over the years.
Agents with the Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) investigators and deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office arrested seven individuals on several different drug-related charges over the weekend.
Anniston police are also looking into the death of an Oxford man.
A Subway employee was shot by two men Friday night during an attempted robbery, according to Tuscaloosa police.
