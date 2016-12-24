Fred: Most areas in Ala. remain dry & warm Christmas Eve

We could still see a few sprinkles through this Christmas Eve, although most areas remain dry. Lots of heavy rain in areas across Western and Central Tennessee but most areas in Central Alabama remain dry and warm. Christmas Eve looks dry as well but some patches of fog could bring on the need for Santa's well-know, extra reindeer with the shiny nose, especially as The Jolly Old Elf makes his flight to the south.

The strong ridge of high pressure over Florida will bring another round of above-normal temperatures with our highs approaching record levels in the 70s. By Monday, a cold front will approach the Southeast, but even as the front approaches Tuesday it shows signs of weakening. So even though there may be a few thunderstorms, these should remain below severe limits.

We will continue to monitor this system for any changes in strength or timing. Wednesday, another system moves in from the Upper Plains with an accompanying cold front. We could begin to see drier conditions by late Thursday followed by clearing skies and colder air. A ridge of high pressure will mean dry conditions by the end of the work week and New Year's Eve.

