Birmingham family remembers tornado that destroyed their home on Christmas Day

Sunday is the one year anniversary of the Christmas Day tornado that touched down in southwest Birmingham.

Shavette Hardy's home was destroyed with only one wall left standing, but she says God saved her and family.

One year later, Hardy and her family prepare to celebrate Christmas in their new family home.

It took them eight months to find the house.

Hardy says this holiday season they feel like they have a lot to be thankful for.

"My biggest thing is that I just can't believe we made it out. Everything eventually fell back into place with family members, friends, church members, co-workers, everyone was so kind and gentle, reaching out. It really made the transition very easy, it really did. I still miss the old location just because you get adjusted to your neighborhood, but I just think it happens for a reason. Sometimes storms are put in our life in order for us to move on to bigger and better things," said Hardy.

Hardy says insurance money helped get her back on her feet.

Some federal money was also available for victims of the tornado through the City of Birmingham.

