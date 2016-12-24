Noccalula Falls Christmas light show extended

Christmas at the Falls has been extended through next week.

The Noccalula Falls light show normally ends Dec. 23 so Gadsden city workers can spend time with their families. But this year it's been extended to Dec. 30.

Janet Terrance, Gadsden Parks and Recreation Event Coordinator, says it's partly to accommodate visitors coming to town this weekend who are normally not able to see it after Christmas.



"You know, a lot of people don't get into town until Christmas Day. So, to get to have that extra time to bring their families out here to Noccalula Falls, and still be in the Christmas spirit into the new year, I think that's something people are going to enjoy," said Terrance.



Another reason: the weather cancellations, due to rain and freezing fog.

The event will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

You can check out the light show Dec. 26-30 from 5-9 p.m. Admission is $6 ages 4 & up; free to ages 3 & under.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.