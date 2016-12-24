Noccalula Falls Christmas light show extended

Anniston police are also looking into the death of an Oxford man.More >>
Anniston police are also looking into the death of an Oxford man.More >>
A Subway employee was shot by two men Friday night during an attempted robbery, according to Tuscaloosa police.More >>
A Subway employee was shot by two men Friday night during an attempted robbery, according to Tuscaloosa police.More >>
Northport police say 52-year-old Anthony Bush is facing a child porn charge after investigators found child porn pictures on his work computer and phone.More >>
Northport police say 52-year-old Anthony Bush is facing a child porn charge after investigators found child porn pictures on his work computer and phone.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for our area until 9 p.m.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for our area until 9 p.m.More >>
Birmingham police are on the scene of a deadly single-vehicle accident on Lakeshore Parkway and Oxmoor Road.More >>
Birmingham police are on the scene of a deadly single-vehicle accident on Lakeshore Parkway and Oxmoor Road.More >>