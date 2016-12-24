Gadsden police fatally shoot man suspected of shooting woman to death

Gadsden police fatally shot a man suspected of shooting a woman to death around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Jacksonville Court.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. They found him on Wetter Street after witnesses gave them a description of what he looks like.

Investigators say the man pulled out a gun and that's when officers shot him.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate the case.

