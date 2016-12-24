Fred: Most of Christmas Eve will be dry

A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning as the front will remain well to our north. A wave of energy will try to swing along the front during the late morning into the afternoon. That will bring isolated to scattered showers into the northwest before retreating again to the north. Most of Christmas Eve will be dry. This should allow us to use the radar to track some reindeer as they move into the area. Rudolph may be needed as there could be some patchy fog developing around midnight.

Strong ridging over Florida persists into early next week. Christmas Day looks to be the warmest day in the forecast with near-surface high temperatures expected to be above near or just below record levels. Monday, a low pressure system moves just north of the Great Lakes and into the Hudson Bay region. The cold front and trough associated with this system stretches into the Southeast. The good news is the cold front does progress into Central AL by Tuesday, but is significantly weaker by that time.

Instability Tuesday looks to be low so there is only a slight chance for thunderstorms and storms should remain below severe limits. For Wednesday, another trough digs South. This will give another chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday. A ridge of surface high pressure will build into the area Friday and Saturday. This should keep Central AL dry and cooler for the first part of next weekend.

