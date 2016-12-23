Drivers want traffic light put up at Old Springville Road intersection following fatal wreck

Drivers like Tim Evans said they've seen too many accidents on Old Springville Road in Clay.

"We've seen an awful amount of fatalities over the years and I've lived here for 13 years. It's a frequent occurrence. It’s an all too common occurrence," said Evans.

Tim said just as it was in Friday’s fatal accident, speed seems to always be factor.

"I think they think they can drive it faster than they can. There are some subtle curves and some dips that can turn a speeding car out of control,” he continued.

Neighbors like Terrance Harrington who live near the accident said traffic light could help slow things down.

“There needs to be a traffic light at that major intersection going into Paradise Valley,” he said.

Sheriff investigators said the driver of an SUV was speeding and driving recklessly. It collided head-on with another vehicle and caught on fire.

“I really do believe a traffic light, although it might stop traffic to a certain extent and some people may feel inconvenienced by it, but it will make that intersection a great deal safer,” continued Harrington.

Clay City Manager Ronnie Dixon said he's aware that neighbors would like a traffic light put at that intersection, but said it's up to the county.

Jefferson County is responsible for the maintenance of Old Springville Road. Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos said there are posted speed limits at Old Springville Road and drivers should adhere to the posted speed limits.

Petelos said he’s unaware of any requests for a traffic light at that intersection.

