Judge awards $1.25M to heir of murder victim

Attorney Randy Phillips, of Gadsden, confirms he won a $1,250,000 wrongful death judgment against convicted murderer Roy Smith, of Attalla.

Smith killed his wife, Carla, an emergency room nurse at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Her body was found in the trunk of their Jaguar just off Brooke Avenue in Gadsden, but she was actually murdered, as the murder trial forensics evidence indicated, in the couple's Attalla home in 2010.

Smith was convicted of capital murder in 2014 and sentenced to life without parole. Prosecutors maintained Carla was about to get a divorce and Roy Smith killed her because he stood to lose so much money from all the property they had, like rental houses.

Phillips actually won a summary judgment that kept the case from going to trial. Judge William Rhea issued that judgment in October, but it's only becoming public now because Smith's appeal time has run out.

The plaintiff was Carla Smith's only heir, her son Michael, who is the executor of her estate.

It took six years. They had to wait for Smith's criminal case to be resolved and to survive its first round of appeals.

Phillips released the following statement:

We just hope it brings some final peace to the family.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.