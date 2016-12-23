J-P: Warmer temperatures for the holiday weekend

We'll see a few showers across North Alabama tonight and early Saturday.

The best chances for rain will remain north of Highway 278. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog expected through 9 a.m.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. It is possible we could see a few drops of rain during the day, but the overall rain chances will remain low. The temperature at 3 p.m. will reach 69 degrees.

Skies will remain cloudy for Santa's visit tomorrow night. Expect temperatures in the lower 50s.

There's a huge warm-up expected for Christmas Day. Expect highs in the lower to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. While this is warm, it's not quite as warm and certainly not as stormy as last Christmas.

We had highs reaching 84 last Christmas. Temperatures Sunday evening will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees. Expect rain chances around 20-percent during the day. Rain chances should increase late Monday night and extend to Tuesday.

The weather next week will generally by cloudy with highs in the 60s and occasional rain. At this point. we're not seeing any chance of thunderstorms.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.